Using JDBC to Connect to MySQL Part 1

One of the best things you can do to increase your programming abilities is to learn how to create database connections in whatever language you are using. JDBC (Java DataBase Connector) is the tool you need to make this possible in java. Once installed, using it is fairly straightforward.



The first thing you need to do is create a connection between your program and the MySQL server. You need to know the location of your database, your username and password to access the database, and of course the database name. The location can be on a remote server, or if it is running on your machine, you can use localhost. I am assuming the default mysql port of 3306. Now we open a new instance of the JDBC driver and create our database connection.

try { Class.forName("com.mysql.jdbc.Driver").newInstance(); msyqlConn = DriverManager.getConnection( "jdbc:mysql://location_of_db:3306/my_database_name", "my_username", "my_password"); } catch (Exception e) { System.err.println("Unable to connect to database"); }

Now we have a connection to our database, let’s get some information from it. First thing to do is to create a Statement object.

Statement stat = mysqlConn.createStatement();

This Statement will execute queries on the database. Now we must decide whether or not we will be getting data out of our query. In this example, I will show an UPDATE statement, so we will not be getting data back.

stat.executeUpdate("UPDATE writers SET status = 'writing article' WHERE name = 'Bryan Young'");

The executeUpdate method returns the number of rows that were affected by the query, but it is not necessary to catch that value. This command is also used for INSERT , DESC , and any other query with no return value.

Find out how to retrieve data from queries in part 2 of this series.