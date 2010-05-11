Java 7 is Coming. Are You Ready?

Java 7 has many new features, we’ll cover a few of them now:

The most exciting feature is the new Path API. The API uses a new java.nio.file.Path class to interact with files in any type of filesystem including one in memory, on a network, or in a virtual file system. With the new path API, the attributes of files on DOS or POSIX based systems. You can even create a watch for changes using WatchService:?

Java 7 has more tools to manipulate objects now using the java.util.Objects class. You can check for null values with a single function. New methods for toString objects, hashing objects, an object equality check, and new functionality for comparing objects.

New concurrency and collections tools will be available with Java 7. The Fork/Join Framework will now provide new functionality to collect tasks together with ForkJoinTask to use a smaller thread pool. A new collection tool called TransferQueue will be available for businesses to move customer queues from one system/user to another. One more in this category is the new ThreadLocalRandom class that provides a random number generator for the specified thread.

Some updates to the the Java language have been provided by Project Coin; these include new Diamond Syntax generics, Varargs Method Invocation has been simplified, new ways of declaring integers, new declaration and collections manipulations, a new strings switch feature to swap string values, and automatic resource management to close resources.

Java 7 also supports new I/O features including the functions SeekableByteChannel, MuticastChannel, NetworkChannel, and an Asynchronous I/O API,. These provide the following features, respectively, allowing random access positions to threads, multicasting functionality to send/receive IP datagrams, an easy way to bind channel sockets, and an API for Asynchronous I/O that allows files and sockets to be accessed asynchronously.

